Fargo Police ask for the public’s help in finding runaway teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Carson Garrett.

Carson is 5′8″ to 5′10″, has brown hair, blue eyes and is about 160 pounds. Carson was reported as a runaway on March 2nd from his home which is in the 1400 block of 12th St. S.

Police say Carson has been in communication with his family but that they need to find him.

If you know where Carson is, you are asked to call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

