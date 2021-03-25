Enjoy virtual cuteness from the Minnesota Zoo

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Farm Babies is back at the Minnesota Zoo and this year, you can enjoy the cuteness in person or at home.

Starting on Thursday, March 25, the zoo is launching online livestreams, photos, videos and games on their website. You’ll find farmyard maternity, newborn galleries, zookeeper talks and a live goat and sheep webcam.

Beginning on April 9, the zoo’s Wells Fargo Family Farm will publicly open for the season, where guests can admire newborns and their mothers in person. Some of the animals you can visit include piglets, goat kids, chicks and a pair of mama llamas.

Online reservations are required to visit the Minnesota Zoo in person. You can make your reservation at mnzoo.org.

While exploring the cuteness, either online or in person, the zoo says to keep an eye out for “Forgotten Farm Babies.” Throughout the event, the zoo will showcase the importance of pollinators – such as butterflies and bees – and their connection to healthy ecosystems and productive food systems.

Farm Babies runs through Sunday, May 16.

