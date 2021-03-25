Employee hopes his tragedy leads to more safety measures at Fargo agriculture company

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo agriculture company is paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines after an employee lost his leg in an accident last August.

Aaron Maves is back at work at Red River Commodities Inc., where he’s been for more than a decade.

“I have my days. I wanted to go back,” Maves says. I still have days where it’s hard to be there. It’s hard for my head, the anxiety and other stuff gets to you.”

Last August, Maves was sweeping a grain bin when his foot slipped through the guard and into an auger. It took first responders nearly 40 minutes to get him out.

“I was pretty confident in the fact, when I saw my foot in the auger, I wasn’t going to have a foot again,” he says. “I know what they do.”

He was taken to the hospital and when he woke up, his right leg was gone. The road to recovery has been a long one, one that is far from over. It was just last month Maves was given a prosthetic leg. Since returning to work, he spends his days mixing seed. A job--he says he knows--can be a dangerous one.

“You hear stories and you always think, that will never happen to me. That can all change in a second.”

Red River Commodities was cited for several violations after the accident. Besides a fine of $225,000, the company must implement new safety measures.

“It’s amazing to see what Red River is doing,” Maves says. “They’ve remodeled all of their safety measures.”

Although the settlement doesn’t change what happened to Maves, he’s hopeful it will make a difference.

