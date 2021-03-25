199 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 199 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death reported in the state.

In total, 1,465 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 93 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.17 percent.

There are now 888 active cases in North Dakota, with 21 patients hospitalized.

