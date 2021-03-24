Working out for ten minutes daily to reduce stress

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the coronavirus pandemic, many people have been working from home and sitting in front of their computer and phone screens for hours at a time. This builds stress on your body.

“As a society, unfortunately, we have become sedentary and are sitting a lot more,” said Andria Spaeth, Work Well Coordinator. “This is adding extra stress on those joints and shortening them can really increase the probability of some kind of injury.”

The University of North Dakota is hosting Zen in 10 workouts virtually twice a week to decrease stress on the physically, socially, and emotionally.

Instructor Kay Williams starts each workout by getting in stretches for the arms and legs.

“Having those stretches can help alleviate some of that sedentariness and stress that we might be putting on the muscles as well,” explains Spaeth.

The workouts are comprised of yoga and relaxation techniques. Each workout is followed by music from the 1960s and 1970s.

The more workouts that you do, the more energy you receive that is good for your body functioning. The workouts are used to alleviate the stresses on the body from sedentariness.

“When all our work is on a keyboard or on a screen, people become kind of hallow,” said Williams. “Breathing doesn’t flow as fully and freely as it can.”

Zen in Ten is hosted virtually twice a week from 10:00am to 10:10am on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To schedule a workout, click https://calendar.und.edu/event/zen_in_10_1426.

There is no cost to join.

