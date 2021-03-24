West Fargo Clean Up Week to take place first week of May

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo’s Clean Up Week is scheduled to take place Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7.

All items should be placed curbside at 4 p.m. the day before garbage collection.

Household items should be bagged and tied. Items that are too large to fit in standard bags will still be accepted curbside.

During Clean Up Week, there will be no branch collection as the truck is utilized to haul large, curbside items. Construction debris will be permitted curbside during Clean Up Week only.

No matter the time of year, there are a few items that can never be disposed of curbside. For example, household hazardous wastes such as paints, oils, and varnishes must be brought to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 606 43 1/2 Street North in Fargo.

Grass clippings, compost materials, and other organic materials must be brought to one of the three yard waste disposal sites in West Fargo.

The Transfer Station, located at 1620 Main Avenue West, is open Monday through Saturday throughout the year to accept residents’ extra garbage, recycling, yard waste, branches, and large items free of charge.

Residents can continue to dispose of appliances there for a $10 fee, after May 7.

