Two guns fired in West Fargo shooting of young boy, at least one suspect still on the run

WEST FARGO FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the men accused in a shooting that injured a 6-year-old West Fargo boy has now been formally charged.

19-year-old CJ Carruthers is charged with three felonies of reckless endangerment, conspiracy to commit robbery, and firing a gun within city limits. A 17-year-old male was also arrested shortly after the shooting Monday night, however, because he is a juvenile, he will not been named by police.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Parkway Drive near Aurora Elementary School just before 7 p.m. Monday for a report of gunshots.

Witnesses told police there had been a dark-colored vehicle driving up and down the block, and two males walking. Court documents say witnesses stated eventually the two men and the dark car met, and the males got into the car. Documents say an argument happened, the two men exited the vehicle and fired a gun at the car. Documents say the driver of the car also shot a gun, and one of the rounds from the driver’s gun hit a 6-year-old boy who was inside his home. The bullet struck the child in the head.

Documents say the child had to be operated on. As of Tuesday afternoon, West Fargo Police stated the child was last in stable condition, but could not elaborate further.

When investigators got on scene, they spoke to Marta Ybarra who is renting a home at 932 Parkway Drive, where it’s believed Carruthers and the juvenile suspect exited before later getting in the car. Documents say police asked to look through Ybarra’s daughter’s phone. When officers were brought into the daughter’s room where they believed her phone was, documents say both Carruthers and the teen suspect were inside.

Both were arrested and brought to the police station for questioning, however, documents say both were uncooperative.

Documents say both Ybarra and her daughter were detained as a gun was found in the family’s garbage can.

When police later interviewed the young girl, she stated Carruthers had called her when officers were inside the home. Documents say Carruthers told the girl he had planned to rob someone and get money from him. Carruthers allegedly referred to the person as a ‘stain,’ which the girl explained means robbery victim. Documents say Carruthers admitted to the girl to shooting the gun one time.

Court documents say police only found one empty shell casing in the garbage can with the tossed gun. The gun is described as an old revolver.

Valley News Live reached out to West Fargo Police Wednesday afternoon in regards to the other unknown suspect in this case. In a statement WFPD said:

‘The WFPD shares the concerns of our community. These incidents were targeted to the individuals involved and not the larger community. We are committed to holding the parties involved responsible for their actions.’

West Fargo Police announced Tuesday they are looking for help identifying the driver and any passengers of a black Chevy Malibu that was on the block at the time of the shooting. It’s still unknown if police are aware of who this suspect(s) is and if they are considered armed and dangerous.

