Sen. Tina Smith calls on NCAA to investigate tournament inequities

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Senator Tina Smith, a democrat from Minnesota, called on the head of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to explain how vast disparities occurred in the quality of facilities, weight rooms, swag and food provided to athletes and teams participating in this year’s men’s and women’s March Madness basketball tournaments.

Over the weekend, many people were outraged after photos surfaced showing the disparity between women’s and men’s training facilities at the tournaments. Senator Smith wants an explanation and a commitment from the NCAA to do better for players, their families, fans and people across the country.

This clear and obvious disparate treatment between men's and women's athletics is concerning on several levels," wrote Sen. Smith in her letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert.

Sen. Smith concluded her letter with the following:

You can read Sen. Tina Smith’s full letter below:

Dear President Emmert,

I write regarding unacceptable disparities between the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball tournaments. Recent reports of significantly different resources available to participating men’s and women’s teams are very concerning. In addition to working to immediately rectify the situation for the tournaments currently underway, I call on the NCAA to establish an independent investigation into how these inequities occurred along with concrete, actionable recommendations for reform going forward.

In recent days, there have been social media reports and additional reporting on disparate treatment for athletes and teams participating in the 2021 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. And although the history of different levels of support and resources provided to men’s and women’s athletics has been a longstanding problem, the major differences in the quality of the facilities and weight rooms, swag and food provided to players and teams this year were an obvious issue. For example, it was reported that women’s teams needed to progress to the Sweet 16 before getting access to a better equipped workout facility, though it is unclear if even the improved facilities are on par with what was provided to men’s players. Clear differences were also noted in on-court branding and the NCAA’s social media usage, all of which present the men’s tournament as the main event and positions the women’s tournament as an afterthought. Furthermore, the disparities even reportedly extended to the COVID-19 tests made available to players and teams, with men’s teams receiving the “gold standard” PCR tests and women’s teams receiving antigen tests, which can be less sensitive. While both tests are important tools in screening for COVID-19 they should be used by both women’s and men’s teams on an equal basis. Taken together these disparities present a clear picture of devaluing the women’s players, teams and tournament as a whole.

Following public outcry, the NCAA responded in several ways so far. On the one hand, your organization seemed to acknowledge the missteps, noting that it “fell short” of its aims. On the other, initial statements seemed to offer explanations for the disparate amenities that placed the blame on limited space—reasoning that did not seem to comport with images of enormous, empty spaces at the facilities—or on geographic differences between the host sites. Thankfully, it seems as though the NCAA was ultimately able to pull together improved workout spaces and equipment at the women’s tournament in short order, although it is disappointing that it took public controversy in order to do so.

This clear and obvious disparate treatment between men’s and women’s athletics is concerning on several levels. First, for the participating athletes and teams, it is an affront to their hard work and ability. Second, it sends a truly discouraging message to spectators, the general public and all future athletes about the value of women’s athletics relative to men’s athletics. Third, and perhaps most importantly, it “undermines the NCAA’s authority as proponent and guarantor of Title IX protections” as the Chair of the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics wrote on March 19. Too often women’s athletics is not supported or valued similarly as men’s—the NCAA should not act in a manner that reinforces these inequities, instead it must actively work against them.

For these reasons, I believe it is necessary for an independent investigation to examine how the NCAA’s preparations and operations led to this situation and provide clear recommendations for systemic reform going forward. This has been an unusual and ignoble start to March Madness, but it also presents a genuine opportunity for the NCAA to re-evaluate its approach and make real progress toward gender equality, and I encourage the NCAA to do so. Thank you for your attention to this important matter.

