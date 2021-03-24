Advertisement

Sanford Health receives large vaccine distribution

Health officials are receiving close to 6,100 vaccine doses this week. Most of the vaccines are Pfizer.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health is receiving a large vaccine distribution this week.

Health officials are receiving 3,184 first vaccine doses and 2,905 second vaccine doses, totaling 6,089 doses this week.

A majority of the first doses are the Pfizer vaccine.

Close to 1,000 vaccines were administered on Tuesday.

