Sanford Health receives large vaccine distribution
Health officials are receiving close to 6,100 vaccine doses this week. Most of the vaccines are Pfizer.
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health is receiving a large vaccine distribution this week.
Health officials are receiving 3,184 first vaccine doses and 2,905 second vaccine doses, totaling 6,089 doses this week.
A majority of the first doses are the Pfizer vaccine.
Close to 1,000 vaccines were administered on Tuesday.
