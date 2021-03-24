Advertisement

Not your normal night: Wisconsin police officers wrestle deer out of nursing home

By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (Gray News) – Three Wausau police officers responded to a call of a deer on the lam over the weekend.

The young doe had crashed through a window into a nursing home on Sunday, scattering glass up and down the hallway.

The officers pounced as the deer tried to dash past them on the slippery tile floor.

“Can somebody open that door?” one of the officers called out to the nursing home staff as they did their best to hold onto the struggling animal.

A short time later, the doe was free, bounding away into the night.

“Although the deer appeared to have sustained a couple of small cuts from the glass, the officers were able to successfully get her back to her natural habitat without any further harm,” a post on the Wausau Police Department Facebook page said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CJ Jesse James Carruthers
Police: Two arrested after child is shot in West Fargo
Gas prices
Experts explain why gas prices are rising in ND
Police lights graphic
Man found hanging from tree in Fargo
Amber Vly Pkwy Crash
UPDATE: Driver charged with DUI after rollover accident in Fargo
Danielle Dressler was last seen on March 18 at her Bagley, MN home.
UPDATE: Police searching for missing MN woman

Latest News

The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving...
B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
News - Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set
News - Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set
News - Man Charged In Monday's Shooting In West Fargo
News - Man Charged In Monday's Shooting In West Fargo
Fire on Monday, March 22 at 92 NP Avenue in Fargo.
Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set
U.S. Women's National Soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Margaret Purce joined the president and...
Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap