North Dakota warned Ten Commandments bill will spur lawsuits

gavel
gavel(WCAX)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota lawmakers are being warned that a bill seeking to shield schools and teachers from lawsuits arising from posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms is unconstitutional.

Attorneys and education officials say the bill would spur costly and unwinnable legal fights in federal court. They told the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday that the bill likely violates the clause in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that prohibits the establishment of religion by the government.

Despite the cautionary advice, the committee gave the legislation a “do-pass” recommendation. The full House will consider the bill later. The Senate approved the measure last month.

