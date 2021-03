NEW TOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The New Town, ND School Board has decided that teachers in New Town, ND will receive a $1,500 BONUS if they take the COVID vaccine. Is it unethical to use taxpayer money to incentivise vaccinations?

New Town The New Town, ND School Board has decided that teachers in New Town, ND will receive a $1,500 BONUS if they take the COVID vaccine. Is it unethical to use taxpayer money to incentivise vaccinations? - Producer AJ Posted by POVnow on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.