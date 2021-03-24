MSUM finds white supremacist material posted on campus

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Materials promoting a white supremacist group were spotted on the campus of Minnesota State University Moorhead, prompting a response from the university president and the Bias Incident Response Team.

President Anne Blackhurst released a statement saying the stickers were found on Monday evening on campus and quickly removed and reported to appropriate staff.

Blackhurst says the stickers were similar to ones that have been posted on other campuses in the FM area, and this act of racism is inconsistent with MSUM values.

In a statement, the president says, “Together, we can ensure that our campus community is free from acts of bigotry, intimidation, and harassment. We can also do our part to advance racial and social justice on campus and in the broader Fargo-Moorhead community.”

