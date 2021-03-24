Man found hanging from tree in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police responded to a disturbing and sad call on the city’s north side where they found a man hanging from a tree.

The call came in around 7:45 Wednesday morning to 100 block of Sunshine Lane in north Fargo.

Police tape is surrounding a mobile home in that area and police say the situation is a suicide.

No other information about who found the body or the investigation into the death is being released at this time.

