Local Restaurants Make Own Decisions About Mask-Wearing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local Fargo restaurants are now making their own decisions about face coverings after the citywide mandate expired Monday night.

“We’re still having all of our staff wear them and we’re asking guests to wear them as well,” said Sam Dancer, the assistant manager for The Tavern Grill.

Dancer also mentioned keeping their policy in place is the best move to make right now.

“We just want to maximize the safety of our guests and not take any risks. It’s just the safest way for us to continue with what we’re doing,” he said.

Across the road at Mexican Village staff left their decision to their customers.

“We did a poll. We asked our customers because, in the end, they’re the ones that matter,” said General Manager Hayley Gust.

The poll is to determine whether or not customers prefer staff to wear masks.

“A lot of people tell us that they feel it takes away from the personal experience of their servers because you can’t see if they’re smiling underneath the mask. It just takes away from the whole personal connection people have,” she said.

The poll is continuing for the next two weeks. If it is decided that face coverings for staff should not be required, the general manager says they plan to keep a section in the restaurant for mask-wearing, to let customers make their own choice.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.