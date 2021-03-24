High-risk sex offender in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community about a high-risk sex offender in the area.

38-year-old Patrick Roy Moore is currently living at 352 21st St. N. Police describe him as 6 ft, 240lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was convicted in April 2016 on two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition in Burleigh County District Court. He was also convicted in April 2016 of Gross Sexual Imposition with a victim under the age of 15 in McLean County District Court. Police say Moore was 31 years old when he had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl.

High-risk offenders are most likely to re-offend.

