Advertisement

High-risk sex offender in Fargo

Patrick Roy Moore
Patrick Roy Moore(Fargo Police)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community about a high-risk sex offender in the area.

38-year-old Patrick Roy Moore is currently living at 352 21st St. N. Police describe him as 6 ft, 240lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was convicted in April 2016 on two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition in Burleigh County District Court. He was also convicted in April 2016 of Gross Sexual Imposition with a victim under the age of 15 in McLean County District Court. Police say Moore was 31 years old when he had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl.

High-risk offenders are most likely to re-offend.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CJ Jesse James Carruthers
Police: Two arrested after child is shot in West Fargo
Gas prices
Experts explain why gas prices are rising in ND
Police lights graphic
Man found hanging from tree in Fargo
Amber Vly Pkwy Crash
UPDATE: Driver charged with DUI after rollover accident in Fargo
Danielle Dressler was last seen on March 18 at her Bagley, MN home.
UPDATE: Police searching for missing MN woman

Latest News

News - Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set
News - Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set
News - Man Charged In Monday's Shooting In West Fargo
News - Man Charged In Monday's Shooting In West Fargo
Fire on Monday, March 22 at 92 NP Avenue in Fargo.
Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set
Red River Commodities
Fargo company cited, will pay fines after employee loses leg in accident
City of West Fargo Clean up Week
West Fargo Clean Up Week to take place first week of May