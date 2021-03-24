Grand Forks and Altru to begin vaccinating the general public on March 29th

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health and Altru will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 16 and older on Monday, March 29th.

The health department says it’s wrapping up vaccinating people in phase 1C, but is preparing to move on to the general public.

Appointments are open for scheduling. If you are interested in receiving the vaccine, you can log in to MyChart.altru.org to directly schedule your appointment. You can also call (701) 780 - 6358 to be scheduled.

You can also add yourself to the waitlist to potentially get an earlier appointment. The health department says you can add yourself using three quick steps:

Select “Add to Waitlist” Choose “Schedule an Appointment” Click “COVID Vaccine in Grand Forks”

Patients aged 16 or 17 must have permission from a parent or guardian to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“Today is a great day as we open the waitlist to the general public. I am so excited to learn that we will most likely reach herd immunity by June 1st,” said Mayor Brandon Bochenski. “The vaccine is our strongest economic stimulator as it creates momentum and optimism in consumer behavior.”

