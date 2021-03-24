Gift card program in West Fargo has been extended

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo City Commission has extended the Love Your Local gift card program. The city says households now have until Friday, April 30th to spend funds on the gift card they received.

The city launched the program in February with the goal of giving 425 to every household in West Fargo to use at West Fargo businesses. So far, $150,000 of the gift cards has been spent.

The city says all funding for the program will come from COVID-19 CARES Act relief funds.

For a complete list of participating businesses visit www.westfargond.gov/LoveYourLocal.

