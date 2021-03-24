Advertisement

Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set

Fire on Monday, March 22 at 92 NP Avenue in Fargo.
Fire on Monday, March 22 at 92 NP Avenue in Fargo.(Valley News Live)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators say a massive fire in downtown Fargo earlier this week was intentionally set. Crews were on scene at the former Mid America Steel building, located at 92 Northern Pacific Avenue, for approximately 17 hours.

The Fargo Fire Department is working with the Fargo Police Department to find those who are responsible.

No injuries were reported and there’s no damage estimate at this point.

News - Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set
News - Man Charged In Monday's Shooting In West Fargo
