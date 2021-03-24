Advertisement

Fencing on Capitol outer perimeter taken down

Fencing installed around the U.S. Capitol after the violence in January is being scaled back.
Fencing installed around the U.S. Capitol after the violence in January is being scaled back.
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fencing installed around the U.S. Capitol after the violence in January is being scaled back.

Capitol Police tweeted all the fencing surrounding the outer perimeter of the Capitol has been taken down.

The public will once again gain access to the Capitol grounds, making way for the typical parade of joggers, bicyclists and other visitors in the popular green space.

Some streets near the building have also reopened to traffic.

Capitol Police also tweeted the inner perimeter fencing remains while the department works with law enforcement and Congress to strengthen security.

According to an internal department email, the Capitol Police force still believes it is operating in a heightened threat environment due to the political climate and rise in domestic violent extremism.

According to sources familiar with ongoing talks, congressional leaders are discussing a new $2 billion funding package that would bolster security around the capitol and shore up vulnerabilities exposed by the Jan. 6 attack.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CJ Jesse James Carruthers
Police: Two arrested after child is shot in West Fargo
Gas prices
Experts explain why gas prices are rising in ND
Police lights graphic
Man found hanging from tree in Fargo
Amber Vly Pkwy Crash
UPDATE: Driver charged with DUI after rollover accident in Fargo
Danielle Dressler was last seen on March 18 at her Bagley, MN home.
UPDATE: Police searching for missing MN woman

Latest News

The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving...
B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
News - Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set
News - Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set
News - Man Charged In Monday's Shooting In West Fargo
News - Man Charged In Monday's Shooting In West Fargo
Fire on Monday, March 22 at 92 NP Avenue in Fargo.
Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set
U.S. Women's National Soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Margaret Purce joined the president and...
Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap