Fargo company cited, will pay fines after employee loses leg in accident

Between 2014 and 2019, OSHA found similar violations in seven of the nine previous inspections.
Red River Commodities
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Red River Commodities Inc. has signed a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration after an employee lost his leg in an accident in August 2020.

Valley News Live spoke exclusively with the victim last year.

Aaron Maves was sweeping the auger of a grain bin when his leg got caught in the machine. It took first responders nearly 40 minutes to free him.

OSHA has cited the agricultural company with seven willful violations, one repeat violation, four serious and two other-than-serious violations of the agency’s grain handling, confined space, machine safety and electrical safety regulations. Inspectors also found that Red River did not properly train workers on safety measures and how to recognize hazards.

Between 2014 and 2019, OSHA found similar violations in seven of the nine previous inspections. The company insisted it was “100 percent compliant with OSHA” in a statement given after the accident.

The settlement agreement requires Red River to pay a penalty of $225,000. It also requires the company provide immediate and annual training to employees on grain bin entry procedures and hazards, and revise its permit required confined space and grain bin entry procedures company-wide. OSHA says the company has already purchased atmospheric testing equipment.

OSHA Area Director Scott Overson says that the tragedy was preventable, but Red River Commodities “now understands the value of OSHA’s safety requirements and the importance of effective employee training and adherence to safety procedures”.

Red River Commodities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Amsterdam Commodities N.V. in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The company produces confectionary sunflower and seeds from other specialty crops such as flax, millet and pumpkin. It operates facilities in North Dakota, Kansas and Texas. The Fargo facility stores, mixes and packages grain products for birdseed.

