FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ND Dem-NPL Chair Kylie Oversen has decided not to seek a 4th term. She shares what she’ll be doing after she leaves her position and what ND Democrats can expect from the party moving forward.

Oversen 3-24 Dem-NPL Chair Kylie Oversen has decided not to run for another term. She shares what she'll be doing after she leaves her position and what ND Democrats can expect from the party moving forward. - Producer AJ Posted by POVnow on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.