DEA says seizures of heroin and fentanyl up 223% in North Dakota

Marijuana was still the number one drug seized at 11.5 kilograms, with methamphetamine seizures ranking second at 9 kilograms seized.
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Drug Enforcement Administration says the agency saw a 223% increase in seizures of heroin and fentanyl in North Dakota in 2020.

Fentanyl, estimated at approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin, was found primarily in counterfeit pills and occasionally in powder form. The DEA says just two milligrams of fentanyl, or the equivalent of a few grains of salt, is considered a lethal dose.

“The people making these counterfeit pills are by no means careful in their measurements,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said. “While one pill from a single batch may contain 1 milligram of fentanyl, another may contain a lethal dose.  We’re seeing an increase in counterfeit pills in North Dakota and we want people to know the risk they take by using these illicit drugs.”

The DEA found that 26 percent of illicit fentanyl pills examined in 2019 contained potentially lethal doses of fentanyl. Counterfeit pills can be difficult to distinguish from legitimate medications and are often marketed as M30s, Perc30s, Blues or Mexican Oxy. The DEA stresses that the surest way to know that your medication is legitimate is to have it prescribed or given by a doctor or picked up at a pharmacy.

