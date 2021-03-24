Clay County Health officials concerned about being behind on vaccinations compared to North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health Officials are expressing concern about being behind on COVID-19 vaccinations after the North Dakota Department of Health announced the general population will now be able to get the vaccine starting on Monday.

CCPH continues to vaccinate anyone from Phase 1A up to Phase 1B Tier three.

“The challenge will be as we see across the river, the elimination of their mask mandate,” said Kathy McKay, Public Health Administrator. “They are also moving into the general population next week, so they are quite a bit ahead of us in regards to the phases.”

CCPH vaccinated 1,175 patients last week and 975 patients have been vaccinated this week. CCPH says they are on their 12th week of vaccinations.

22.7% of Clay County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine and 12.2% have had their second dose. 35.1% of people ages 50 to 64 have received the first dose. That number jumps up to 70.4% for people ages 65 and older.

There is no timeline as of now when CCPH will move to vaccinating individuals in Phase 1C. There is also not a timeline for when the county will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for distribution.

