Advertisement

Biden dogs return to the White House

Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog was moved to the Bidens’ Delaware home after a biting incident,...
Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog was moved to the Bidens’ Delaware home after a biting incident, but the president said he would return to the White House.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Bidens’ youngest German shepherd is out of the doghouse and back at the White House.

Both of the Bidens’ dogs, Champ and Major, returned to Washington after Major spent some time working with a trainer at their Delaware home.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said the two dogs were still getting acclimated to their new surroundings at the White House when Major “was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual.”

Biden previously said Major wasn’t sent to Delaware because of the incident and the move was planned because he and the first lady were going to be traveling.

Major is the first shelter dog to live in the White House.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CJ Jesse James Carruthers
Police: Two arrested after child is shot in West Fargo
Gas prices
Experts explain why gas prices are rising in ND
Police lights graphic
Man found hanging from tree in Fargo
Amber Vly Pkwy Crash
UPDATE: Driver charged with DUI after rollover accident in Fargo
Danielle Dressler was last seen on March 18 at her Bagley, MN home.
UPDATE: Police searching for missing MN woman

Latest News

The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving...
B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
News - Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set
News - Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set
News - Man Charged In Monday's Shooting In West Fargo
News - Man Charged In Monday's Shooting In West Fargo
Fire on Monday, March 22 at 92 NP Avenue in Fargo.
Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set
U.S. Women's National Soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Margaret Purce joined the president and...
Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap