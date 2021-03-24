Advertisement

Alexandria, MN man dies in single-car crash

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 24, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 22-year-old man is dead following a single-car rollover in Todd County, MN.

The crash report from the State Patrol says the man from Alexandria, MN was going west on Hwy. 27 when he went off the road, hit an approach and rolled.

Authorities say it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 just east of Long Prairie, MN.

No one else was in the vehicle and no other information is being released at this time.

