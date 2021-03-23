Advertisement

West Fargo man wanted for stabbing and running someone over

Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are looking for 30-year-old Pajebo Hilton Duncan of West Fargo. Police say Duncan is an aggravated assault suspect in an altercation that happened at Love’s Travel Stop Monday night off of 32nd Ave.

Police say they originally were called to a report of a crash, but during their investigation they learned that the victim was stabbed and run over by Pajebo Duncan. Police say at this time, the victim’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

Duncan is described as 5′7″, 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where he is, you are asked to call 911 or to text your tip to 847411.

