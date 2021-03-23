Rollover in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating a single car roll over crash Monday night. It happened along Amber Valley Parkway and prompted its closure of from 50th Street South to Amber Valley Court, while officers investigated. The crash happened around 9:30. Authorities say the driver of the car lost control, crashed into a parked car and rolled. No injuries were reported.

