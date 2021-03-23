Advertisement

Rollover in Fargo

By Mike Morken
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating a single car roll over crash Monday night. It happened along Amber Valley Parkway and prompted its closure of from 50th Street South to Amber Valley Court, while officers investigated. The crash happened around 9:30. Authorities say the driver of the car lost control, crashed into a parked car and rolled. No injuries were reported.

