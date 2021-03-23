Advertisement

One person shot, shelter in place canceled

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: West Fargo’s shelter in place is now over.

West Fargo Police say officers anticipate Parkway Dr. and 36th Ave. W. will remain closed into the night as officers work the scene.

Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday night in the area of 9th St. W. and Parkway Dr.

Police say one victim was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The public is encouraged to stay out of the area until further notice.

Anyone with information is urged to call the West Fargo Police Department at 701-433-5500.

It’s unclear if there are any suspects in custody as of 9:45 p.m. Monday.

