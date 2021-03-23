Records: Suspect fired rounds after confrontation over molestation allegations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Newly unsealed court documents are shedding light on a downtown bar shooting that left three injured last month.

43-year-old Brandon Grant is charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly opened fire on February 21 at the Bismarck Tavern. Grant was arrested after a monthlong manhunt early Monday morning at the Hotel DeLuxe at 1407 35rd Street South in Fargo.

Grant’s fiancée, 34-year-old Antoinette Rodriguez was also arrested and charged Monday after police say she didn’t inform them of Grant’s location. Rodriguez was found in the same hotel room as Grant Monday morning.

Court documents say video footage at the bar showed a man approach Grant with a phone before that man punched Grant multiple times. Documents say the man confronted Grant about sexually abusing a child the man knew. Fargo Police say they are investigating the allegation.

Documents say multiple people joined the fight, but it was soon broken up by bar staff.

Documents say Grant pulled out a handgun and shot three men while they were being escorted out of the bar. Grant then fled the scene.

One victim had wounds in each leg and one to his chest. Documents say another victim was hit in the face, twice in his leg and once in his foot. The third victim was hit with one bullet through his arm and chest.

Police say they recovered 13 bullets believed to be shot from a .40-caliber pistol.

Documents say a man later called police stating he saw a man, who looked like Grant, throw a handgun in a dumpster. Police later recovered the gun.

