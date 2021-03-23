Railcar carrying molasses explodes on MN railway

CANNON FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Crews in one southeastern MN town have a messy clean-up job ahead of them after a railcar carrying molasses exploded.

The police department in Cannon Falls says the railcar exploded at the Progressive Rail station in town on Tuesday, March 23 around 7 a.m.

Authorities say the explosion caused significant damage to a building at the rail station, but no one was hurt.

The police department also says the molasses went all over during the explosion, but it doesn’t pose any safety risk.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

Cannon Falls is a town of about 4,000 people between the Twin Cities and Rochester.

