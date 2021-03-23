Advertisement

Police searching for missing MN woman

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BAGLEY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in northwestern Minnesota want your help finding a missing 40-year-old woman.

Danielle Dressler was last seen on Thursday, March 18 at her house according to the Bagley Police Department.

She’s described as about 5′2″, 110 lbs with blue eyes and a partially shaved head.

Police say the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unknown at this time.

She could be driving a red, Jeep Renegade with MN plates ECB-527.

Anyone with information on where she could be is urged to call police at 218-694-6226.

Bagley, MN is a city just west of Bemidji.

