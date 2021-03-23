Advertisement

Neighbors confirm child grazed by bullet in West Fargo shooting

By Lisa Budeau
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 10 a.m. UPDATE: Several questions and concerns remain Tuesday morning after two consecutive nights of shootings in West Fargo.

West Fargo Police will not confirm if anyone has been arrested in what neighbors say was a drive-by shooting of a child Monday night. Police will also not confirm if a child is involved or what their condition is.

Several sources tell Valley News Live ‘more than one person’ is in custody, however WFPD will not confirm. It’s unclear if the public is in danger, or if any armed and dangerous individuals are on the run as of Tuesday morning.

West Fargo Police spokeswoman Mattie Hjelseth states our questions ‘are noted,’ and says the department will provide an update when they have one.

ORIGINAL: Neighbors are telling Valley News Live a child was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in West Fargo on Monday night.

No one is in custody and police are not releasing a lot of information right now.

Police say the shooting happened around 7 Monday night in the area of 9th St. W. and Parkway Dr.

People were asked to shelter in place for a time right after the shooting happened.

The public is encouraged to stay out of the area until further notice.

Previous reporting on this shooting is below.

