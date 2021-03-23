Advertisement

NDT - Sanford Health

Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF shelter in place 2
Neighbors say child hit in West Fargo shooting
400 block of Sunrise Circle in Moorhead.
6-year-old boy dies in Moorhead shooting
West Fargo PD were on scene for reported gunshots on 11th Ave E. at the 1500 block.
UPDATE: Juvenile shot in West Fargo
Hector International Airport Entrance
City of Fargo and Hector Intl. Airport to part ways
News - Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ now under arrest
Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ now under arrest

Latest News

Valley News Live logo
Watch Live at 1:30PM - West Fargo Police Department will be giving an update on Monday’s shooting.
Special agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement&amp;rsquo;s (ICE) Homeland...
Is The US Incentivising Illegal Immigration?
Grand Forks Police theft investigation
Grand Forks Police seeking individuals and vehicle
Noon Weather - March 23
Noon Weather - March 23
Mr. Food - Pepperoni Pizza Chicken - March 23
Mr. Food - Pepperoni Pizza Chicken - March 23