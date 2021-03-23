Murder charge dismissed, man sentenced after north Fargo shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More charges against a man involved in a murder investigation have now been dropped, but he’s also been sentenced to prison.

29-year-old Lee Arthur Fry Jr. was allegedly inside a maroon Buick sedan on May 12, 2020 when several gunshots were fired near the northport Hornbacher’s, killing 39-year-old Antoine Lamont White of Fargo.

Fry was originally charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, reckless endangerment, two counts of theft and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. However, both counts of theft and Fry’s reckless endangerment charges were dismissed back in September.

Court records show earlier this month, Fry took an Alford plea to his charge of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon. And records show both Fry’s murder and conspiracy to commit robbery charges were dropped.

Fry has been sentenced to 18 months in the department of corrections, with credit for the nearly 300 days he’s already served.

One of Fry’s co-defendants, who was also charged with murder, pleaded guilty earlier this month. 21-year-old Ayong will spend 15 years in prison with five years of supervised probation.

