Migrants have yet to come to the North Dakota-Canada border

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The situation at our southern border is intensifying.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said we’re on pace to see more migrants at our southern border this year than we have in the last 20 years.

The problem at the southern border, however, could become a problem for northern borders as well.

Concerns that immigrants could be flown up to northern states, like North Dakota and Montana, for processing developed over the past weekend as a Washington Post report revealed a U.S. Customs and Border Protection email requesting planes to transport migrants.

Depleted resources and crowded conditions are becoming commonplace as thousands and thousands of asylum seekers surge the southern U.S. border.

With the Biden administration looking at every option available to house people, some could make their way up to Canadian border facilities.

In a statement, Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., calls the move ‘dangerous,’ saying, “It’s a national security risk that endangers North Dakota’s communities and law enforcement officers.”

But Customs and Border Protection representatives from our region said there are no problems yet. They said they’ll “adjust their operations as circumstances dictate, but currently there are no plans to transfer migrants from the Southwest border to the Northern or Coastal borders.”

To see the issue at the southern border firsthand, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., is joining a group of lawmakers on a visit to the border Friday, March 26.

“We’ve got to secure the border, so we’re going down there to better understand what’s going on. We know there’s a tremendous number of migrants that are coming across illegally and we’ve got to find a way to address that,” said Hoeven.

Hoeven added Trump-era policies on stricter borders have been removed by the current administration. President Joe Biden, however, insists the border has been and is closed.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., has commented on the matter as well, saying, “This is a crisis, it’s getting worse, and President Biden seems unable or uninterested in fixing the problem he helped create.”

He also said in a tweet that the Department of Homeland Security told him that migrants wouldn’t be transferred to northern borders and he plans to hold the administration to that.

Eighteen ports of entry and border facilities line the North Dakota-Canada border.

