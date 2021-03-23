Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries following Otter Tail Co. rollover

FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man has serious injuries following a single-vehicle rollover in Fergus Falls.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Co. Rd. 88 and 180th Ave. around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.

The crash report says 50-year-old Gabriel Murillo of Pelican Rapids went off the road and rolled his vehicle. He was taken to Lake Region Health Care with life-threatening injuries.

No one else was in the vehicle and no other vehicle was involved.

