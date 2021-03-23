Lake Agassiz Regional Library turns 60 this year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Lake Agassiz Regional Library turns 60 years old this year.

Librarians are celebrating this special occasion with a fun event tonight.

‘1961: A Minnesota Sports Retrospective’ will hold a virtual presentation at the library with Sports Historian Ross Berstein.

Along with the library turning 60, many sports achievements also occurred in 1961, the same year the library was founded.

The Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins was founded, the Minneapolis Lakers went to Los Angeles and are now known as the LA Lakers and it was the last Rose Bowl for the Gophers.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the library must provide this fun event virtually, along with their other events.

“Librarians are nothing if not flexible,” said Jenny Rodger, Public Services Supervisor. “We like to provide community events even when we were doing curbside and when we was closed to the public. We are always offering virtual options to make sure we are staying engaged with our patrons and our community.”

With the library celebrating 60 years, Librarians and staff say they have learned from the past and will provide even more for the future.

“We see ourselves as a steward of institution in the past and the institution moving forward by looking at all of the things that has changed in the last 60 years,” explained Rodger. “In Minnesota alone, it has really been enlightening. We are really hoping to set up an institution that can move forward for the next 60 years in a creative and fulfilling way.”

The live virtual event will start tonight at 7:30pm.

To attend, click here: facebook.com/larlmn

There is no pre-registration required and the recording will be available following the presentation.

