Advertisement

Lake Agassiz Regional Library turns 60 this year

The Lake Agassiz Regional Library will host a special event tonight virtually to celebrate 60 years of service. ‘1961: A Minnesota Sports Retrospective’ will hold a virtual presentation at the library with Sports Historian Ross Berstein, starting at 7:30pm.
The Lake Agassiz Regional Library will host a special event tonight virtually to celebrate 60...
The Lake Agassiz Regional Library will host a special event tonight virtually to celebrate 60 years of service. ‘1961: A Minnesota Sports Retrospective’ will hold a virtual presentation at the library with Sports Historian Ross Berstein, starting at 7:30pm.(Hillary Stevens, Marketing Coordinator, Lake Agassiz Regional Library)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Lake Agassiz Regional Library turns 60 years old this year.

Librarians are celebrating this special occasion with a fun event tonight.

‘1961: A Minnesota Sports Retrospective’ will hold a virtual presentation at the library with Sports Historian Ross Berstein.

Along with the library turning 60, many sports achievements also occurred in 1961, the same year the library was founded.

The Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins was founded, the Minneapolis Lakers went to Los Angeles and are now known as the LA Lakers and it was the last Rose Bowl for the Gophers.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the library must provide this fun event virtually, along with their other events.

“Librarians are nothing if not flexible,” said Jenny Rodger, Public Services Supervisor. “We like to provide community events even when we were doing curbside and when we was closed to the public. We are always offering virtual options to make sure we are staying engaged with our patrons and our community.”

With the library celebrating 60 years, Librarians and staff say they have learned from the past and will provide even more for the future.

“We see ourselves as a steward of institution in the past and the institution moving forward by looking at all of the things that has changed in the last 60 years,” explained Rodger. “In Minnesota alone, it has really been enlightening. We are really hoping to set up an institution that can move forward for the next 60 years in a creative and fulfilling way.”

The live virtual event will start tonight at 7:30pm.

To attend, click here: facebook.com/larlmn

There is no pre-registration required and the recording will be available following the presentation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF shelter in place 2
Neighbors say child hit in West Fargo shooting
400 block of Sunrise Circle in Moorhead.
6-year-old boy dies in Moorhead shooting
West Fargo PD were on scene for reported gunshots on 11th Ave E. at the 1500 block.
UPDATE: Juvenile shot in West Fargo
Hector International Airport Entrance
City of Fargo and Hector Intl. Airport to part ways
News - Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ now under arrest
Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ now under arrest

Latest News

Valley News Live logo
Watch Live at 1:30PM - West Fargo Police Department will be giving an update on Monday’s shooting.
Special agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement&amp;rsquo;s (ICE) Homeland...
Is The US Incentivising Illegal Immigration?
Grand Forks Police theft investigation
Grand Forks Police seeking individuals and vehicle
Noon Weather - March 23
Noon Weather - March 23
Mr. Food - Pepperoni Pizza Chicken - March 23
Mr. Food - Pepperoni Pizza Chicken - March 23