Grand Forks taxpayers to vote on $86 million consolidation plan for three schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks School Board voted 8-1 on March 22, forwarding a consolidation plan to combine three schools in the area with the cost of $86 million. The three schools would be West Elementary, Wilder Elementary and Valley Middle School.

There was strong criticisms of the referendum coming from public testimonies, opposing the idea of getting rid of the neighborhood schools.

“Now you think the voters are going to trust you with an increase in the mills and the referendum to the tune of 86 million bucks, how much you want to bet?”

“I just hope there is a better solution because I’m not voting for this.”

“So these are buildings that we are essentially saying yeah they’re ok but we’re just going to throw them away.”

There was discussion on whether the new school would be a K-8th grade or two separate buildings with K-5th and a 6th-8th.

Most of the opposing points came from those in attendance, but school board member Shannon Mikula brought up her own concerns over the hefty price tag.

“And I would suggest as a board we should be treating the community as investors,” said Mikula on how this impacts the community. “And as a board we should view them as investors, we’re asking them to put their tax money dollars into something that we need, infrastructure.”

The school board vote now moves the decision to taxpayers in the district for a special election on June 22.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.