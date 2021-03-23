Advertisement

Grand Forks Police seeking individuals and vehicle

Grand Forks Police theft investigation
Grand Forks Police theft investigation(Grand Forks Police)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals and a vehicle regarding a theft investigation.

If you have any information, contact Grand Forks Police using any of the following methods:

  • Call (701) 787-8000
  • Text-a-tip (text GFPD & tip to 847411)
  • Email blafrombois@grandforksgov.com
  • Private message the Grand Forks Police social media pages

