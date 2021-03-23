Fire breaks out at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters are stationed in the 100 block of NP Avenue in downtown Fargo, battling a three-alarm fire at the former Mid America Steel building. That building is located near the Red River.

Authorities on-scene tell us the fire is still burning. No one is believed to be hurt - and there’s no word yet on the cause.

The fire broke out around 7:30 this evening.

Police are alerting the public that 2nd Street North is closed from Main Avenue to 1st Avenue North. NP Avenue is also closed from 3rd Street to the Moorhead border.

We have a crew on the scene. Stick with Valley News Live for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.