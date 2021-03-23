Advertisement

Fire breaks out at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo

Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters are stationed in the 100 block of NP Avenue in downtown Fargo, battling a three-alarm fire at the former Mid America Steel building. That building is located near the Red River.

Authorities on-scene tell us the fire is still burning. No one is believed to be hurt - and there’s no word yet on the cause.

The fire broke out around 7:30 this evening.

Police are alerting the public that 2nd Street North is closed from Main Avenue to 1st Avenue North. NP Avenue is also closed from 3rd Street to the Moorhead border.

We have a crew on the scene. Stick with Valley News Live for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF shelter in place 2
One person shot, shelter in place canceled
400 block of Sunrise Circle in Moorhead.
6-year-old boy dies in Moorhead shooting
West Fargo PD were on scene for reported gunshots on 11th Ave E. at the 1500 block.
UPDATE: Juvenile shot in West Fargo
Hector International Airport Entrance
City of Fargo and Hector Intl. Airport to part ways
Valley News Live logo
Police investigating gunshot death in north Moorhead

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 2
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 22
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 22
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 1
Rollover in Fargo