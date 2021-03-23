Driver Hits Parked Car, Flips

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, a female driver lost control of her vehicle, crashed into a parked car, then rolled. It happened in the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway in Fargo. Police say no injuries were reported, despite significant damage to the vehicle. Officers are still investigating. Valley News Live will continue to follow this story.

