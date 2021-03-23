Dilworth Police handing out stickers to help residents and first responders

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth Police Department will soon hand out stickers to residents that can help first responders if they need to go to the home.

If you’d like a sticker, contact the Dilworth Police Chief at ty.sharpe@ci.dilworth.mn.us and state which one you’d like. Once the department receives them, they’ll either drop them off or residents can pick them up. Police say residents can only have one sticker.

