Advertisement

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton schools going distance learning

Distance learning file photo
Distance learning file photo(WRDW)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILWORTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Students in the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District will be learning from home again for the next few days, after the district says it’s seeing an increase in COVID cases.

In a letter to families, the district says it’s going distance learning from March 23 to April 5. The district says it will use March 23 and 24 and non-instructional days to prepare for the next few days of distance learning.

The district says the increase in cases, exposures and quarantines is coming from students.

The decision to go full-distance learning comes the same day the city of Fargo allowed the mask mandate in the city to expire.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF shelter in place 2
Neighbors say child hit in West Fargo shooting
400 block of Sunrise Circle in Moorhead.
6-year-old boy dies in Moorhead shooting
West Fargo PD were on scene for reported gunshots on 11th Ave E. at the 1500 block.
UPDATE: Juvenile shot in West Fargo
Hector International Airport Entrance
City of Fargo and Hector Intl. Airport to part ways
News - Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ now under arrest
Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ now under arrest

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US: AstraZeneca results may have included outdated information
Some who had prolonged effects from Covid-19 say they're experiencing an unexpected benefit...
Vaccine improves symptoms of some COVID long-haulers
Some who had prolonged effects from Covid-19 say they're experiencing an unexpected benefit...
Some COVID long-haulers see vaccine relief
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
Sharing COVID-19 vaccination card on social media could make you a target for scammers