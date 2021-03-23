Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton schools going distance learning

DILWORTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Students in the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District will be learning from home again for the next few days, after the district says it’s seeing an increase in COVID cases.

In a letter to families, the district says it’s going distance learning from March 23 to April 5. The district says it will use March 23 and 24 and non-instructional days to prepare for the next few days of distance learning.

The district says the increase in cases, exposures and quarantines is coming from students.

The decision to go full-distance learning comes the same day the city of Fargo allowed the mask mandate in the city to expire.

