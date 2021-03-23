Blaze forces all fire departments in ND county to help extinguish it

NEAR ROLLA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every fire department in Rolette County worked to put out a large fire just south of Rolla, ND.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Department says crews from Rolla, St. John, Belcourt, Dunseith, Rolette, Rock Lake and Mylo were all on scene helping fight the flames on Monday, March 22.

Few other details about the fire are available at this time.

Valley News Live has a call into the Rolette County Sheriff’s Department for more information.

