Advertisement

165 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, 2 new deaths

North Dakota health officials report 91 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
North Dakota health officials report 91 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 165 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday, along with 2 more deaths.

1,463 have died in the state since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 4.66%. There are 745 total active cases in the state with 19 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF shelter in place 2
Neighbors say child hit in West Fargo shooting
400 block of Sunrise Circle in Moorhead.
6-year-old boy dies in Moorhead shooting
West Fargo PD were on scene for reported gunshots on 11th Ave E. at the 1500 block.
UPDATE: Juvenile shot in West Fargo
Hector International Airport Entrance
City of Fargo and Hector Intl. Airport to part ways
News - Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ now under arrest
Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ now under arrest

Latest News

Valley News Live logo
Watch Live at 1:30PM - West Fargo Police Department will be giving an update on Monday’s shooting.
Special agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement&amp;rsquo;s (ICE) Homeland...
Is The US Incentivising Illegal Immigration?
Grand Forks Police theft investigation
Grand Forks Police seeking individuals and vehicle
Noon Weather - March 23
Noon Weather - March 23
Mr. Food - Pepperoni Pizza Chicken - March 23
Mr. Food - Pepperoni Pizza Chicken - March 23