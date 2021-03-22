Woman pleads guilty in grisly Moorhead murder case

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 27-year-old Andrea Payne pleaded guilty Monday morning to aiding an offender in second degree murder.

Payne, as well as 34-year-old Brandon Erbstoesster, 22-year-old David Erno were all arrested and charged for helping cover up the April 2020 murder of 19-year-old Dystynee Avery. 27-year-old Ethan Broad is charged with killing Avery.

Erbstoesster is expected to plea on March 25.

Erno took his plea deal last Thursday. He will be sentenced on April 19.

The plea deals leave all three each serving less than five years of jail time, some probation and various fines. The biggest caveat in the plea deal is that they each must testify if one of their other co-defendants takes their case to trial.

At this point, only Ethan Broad is left to make that choice. Broad pleaded guilty in January to murdering and dismembering Dystynee, but at his sentencing last month he threw everyone for a loop, including his own attorneys, by stating he wanted to withdraw his plea and instead leave his fate up to a jury.

Broad will either be sentenced on March 31 or, if a judge allows him to, he could opt to take it to trial. His trial likely wouldn’t happen until this fall.

Payne will be sentenced on May 3.

