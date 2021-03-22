Advertisement

West Fargo PD confirm gunshots at the 1500 block on 11th Ave E

By Aaron Walling
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police Dept. announced that around 8:50 P.M. that there were gunshots in the 1500 block of 11th Ave E. They also reported that there was one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area is taped off with officers and detectives on scene and WFPD is asking that if anyone has any information or video of the incident, they are to call them at 701-433-5500.

