Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ now under arrest

By Julie Holgate
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fugitive is now behind bars, after the Red River SWAT team executed a high-risk search warrant early Monday morning at a Fargo hotel.

Forty-three-year-old Brandon Grant was arrested at the Hotel Deluxe in connection with the February 21 shooting outside the Bismarck Tavern in downtown Fargo. Police have been looking for him for a month and considered him armed and dangerous. Grant is suspected of shooting three people.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fargo Police want to let people know about the police presence and loud noises near a south side hotel early Monday morning.

The Red River SWAT team conducted a high-risk search with warrants at the Hotel Deluxe in the 1400 block of 35th Street South around midnight. A police spokesperson says people in that area may have heard a loud noise around 12;30 a.m. from techniques used in the operation.

Previous reporting on Brandon Grant is below.

New video shows what happened seconds before downtown triple bar shooting
Fargo Police name suspect behind Saturday night’s shooting

