Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ now under arrest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fugitive is now behind bars, after the Red River SWAT team executed a high-risk search warrant early Monday morning at a Fargo hotel.

Forty-three-year-old Brandon Grant was arrested at the Hotel Deluxe in connection with the February 21 shooting outside the Bismarck Tavern in downtown Fargo. Police have been looking for him for a month and considered him armed and dangerous. Grant is suspected of shooting three people.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fargo Police want to let people know about the police presence and loud noises near a south side hotel early Monday morning.

The Red River SWAT team conducted a high-risk search with warrants at the Hotel Deluxe in the 1400 block of 35th Street South around midnight. A police spokesperson says people in that area may have heard a loud noise around 12;30 a.m. from techniques used in the operation.

Previous reporting on Brandon Grant is below.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.