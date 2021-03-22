Advertisement

Police investigating gunshot death in north Moorhead

Valley News Live logo
Valley News Live logo(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are investigating a gunshot death on the city’s north side.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Sunrise Circle at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, where they found the victim deceased. Police are not looking for any suspects involving this incident and no one is in custody.

The Moorhead Police Department has requested the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension Crime Scene Team. The scene is currently secured, and the investigation is still active.

Police say there is no threat to the public in connection to this incident. Further information will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo PD were on scene for reported gunshots on 11th Ave E. at the 1500 block.
West Fargo PD confirm gunshots at the 1500 block on 11th Ave E
News - Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ now under arrest
Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ now under arrest
Grand Forks Police Department
Police looking for dog that bit child
The CDC says travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated.
Pandemic air travel hits new high second day in a row

Latest News

Hector International Airport Entrance
City of Fargo and Hector Intl. Airport to part ways
News - One Person Shot In West Fargo
News - One Person Shot In West Fargo
News - Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ now under arrest
News - Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ now under arrest
Weather - Valley Today - March 22
Weather - Valley Today - March 22
News - Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ now under arrest
Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ now under arrest