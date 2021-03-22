Police investigating gunshot death in north Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are investigating a gunshot death on the city’s north side.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Sunrise Circle at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, where they found the victim deceased. Police are not looking for any suspects involving this incident and no one is in custody.

The Moorhead Police Department has requested the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension Crime Scene Team. The scene is currently secured, and the investigation is still active.

Police say there is no threat to the public in connection to this incident. Further information will be released at a later time.

